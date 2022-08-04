News to Know for Aug. 4: Shooting plot reaction; School district apologizes; Abortion travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Shooting Plot Case Moves To Federal Court

Richmond’s Chief of Police is defending his assertion that two men from Guatemala were planning a mass shooting in the city on the Fourth of July.

Federal officials are taking over the case against two men from Guatemala - who Richmond Police say were behind an alleged shooting plot.

Richmond prosecutors have now dropped the local charges against Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balacarel. However, Both have been indicted by a federal grand jury - one for illegal reentry, the other on a firearm charge.

Richmond Police say a tipster told them the men were plotting a mass shooting in the city on the Fourth of July.

In court yesterday, a judge said he was originally told it was an unspecified target and day.

How’s Crime In The City?

Richmond Police are set to give an update on the way crime has impacted the city over the last few months.

According to Mayor Levar Stoney, the city’s homicide rate is down 19 percent compared to last year. However, he also says Richmond is not exempt from the rise in gun violence.

Police are set to give that update at 11 a.m. today.

President Biden Signs Executive Order Protecting Abortion Rights

The president says this second executive order will cover costs for women traveling out of state to receive abortions.

He says it will also provide funding to help avoid delays or denials for women who need reproductive care as well as promote research.

Hanover Schools Pulls Controversial Logo

The school district’s superintendent is apologizing after a logo that many say resembles a Nazi symbol was used on a shirt during a conference.

The school system says this design was unveiled at a professional learning conference for faculty and staff this week before making rounds on social media.

Officials say the teacher who designed the logo was trying to represent four hands and arms grasping together - as a symbol of unity.

Hanover’s Superintendent says the symbol has been removed from conference materials and that the district condemns anything associated with the Nazi Regime in the strongest manner possible.

Good News!

The first of the rescued beagles puppies at an animal rescue center in Roanoke - have found their forever homes.

The shelter received 64 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility last week.

So far, ten puppies have gone home with families. Several others are in foster homes.

There are still quite a few puppies that aren’t old enough to be adopted yet.

Very Hot Thursday!

A heat advisory is in effect for areas east of I-95 where it will be the hottest.

Today will be a mostly partly sunny day with a few afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

