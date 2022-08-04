Forecast: Hot Thursday, PM storm chances next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday for high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas east of I-95 where it will be hottest.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day for high heat/humidity: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Advisory for our eastern counties Thursday 11am-8pm for heat index values up to 106°! A few afternoon and evening storms possible, especially west and northwest of Richmond. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

