First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously hot and humid Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s another dangerously hot and humid day outside across central and southern Virginia today - that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

It's a First Alert Weather Day because of dangerously high heat and humidity this afternoon. (WWBT)

Heat index values will reach into the triple digits for everyone, but the hottest weather is expected east of I-95 where at Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am to 8pm.

The Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula could see heat indices up to 107 degrees.

Heat indices could reach up to 107 degrees across eastern Virginia this afternoon. (WWBT)

Stay cool, hydrated, and find the air conditioning this afternoon!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.