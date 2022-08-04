Deputies seek information after camper stolen out of Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection to a larceny that happened last week.

Please see the attached #MediaRelease regarding a larceny that occurred in @HanoverCountyVa on 7/29/22. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call HCSO at 804-365-6140 or @7801000. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/MpiixrTCCI — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) August 4, 2022

On July 30, deputies responded to Airstream of Virginia located at Northlake Park Drive for the report of a stolen camper. Deputies say surveillance footage showed that the camper was stolen just before 8 p.m. on July 29.

A witness reports that a U-Haul box truck with no license plate pull the Airstream Bambi Sport 16′ camper and was last seen on Lewistown Road with the camper in tow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

