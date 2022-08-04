Deputies seek information after camper stolen out of Hanover
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection to a larceny that happened last week.
On July 30, deputies responded to Airstream of Virginia located at Northlake Park Drive for the report of a stolen camper. Deputies say surveillance footage showed that the camper was stolen just before 8 p.m. on July 29.
A witness reports that a U-Haul box truck with no license plate pull the Airstream Bambi Sport 16′ camper and was last seen on Lewistown Road with the camper in tow.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
