Deputies: Man charged with murder after shooting victim found inside burning home

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man who was found following a house fire in Spotsylvania County.

On July 29, emergency responders were called to a house fire along Grand Brooks Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

During the investigation, a man’s body was found inside the home.

An autopsy of the body revealed the victim died of a gunshot wound to his upper body.

That same day, detectives learned that the homeowner’s vehicle was found in Louisa County and appeared to have been in a crash and set on fire.

Detectives continued investigating, and the person of interest they developed had outstanding probation violation warrants on file.

On Aug. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at a home along Grand Brooks Road in Louisa County.

“The suspect barricaded himself in the home for a short time before he ran out of the residence in an attempt to escape. His efforts were unsuccessful and he was taken into custody without further incident,” a release said.

John Christopher Brown, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, arson and grand larceny auto.

Brown remains in jail without bond.

Identification of the victim is still pending.

