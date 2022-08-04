Chesterfield man charged with leading police on chase into NC

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase into North Carolina.

Suffolk Police Department notified the Gates County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that they were pursuing a wanted man heading toward Gates County.

Deputies set up at the state line on Route 13 and took over after the suspect’s vehicle entered North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said the chase went for about 10 miles at speeds of over 80 mph, but Krys Karyshyn was apprehended a short time later.

Karyshyn is being held in North Carolina on a fugitive warrant. He has been charged with 11 felonies and multiple misdemeanors in Virginia. Additional charges are pending in North Carolina.

