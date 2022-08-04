21-year-old charged with murder in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in connection to a deadly shooting last Wednesday.

On July 27, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dylan Johnson, 22, of Richmond dead from a gunshot wound.

RPD says Anthony Dandridge Jr., 21, of Richmond has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.