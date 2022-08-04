Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

21-year-old charged with murder in Richmond shooting

Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in connection to a deadly shooting last Wednesday.

On July 27, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dylan Johnson, 22, of Richmond dead from a gunshot wound.

RPD says Anthony Dandridge Jr., 21, of Richmond has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no immediate threat to the...
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were...
Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel were arrested after police say they were...
News to Know for Aug. 3: Mass shooting plot update; 2-year-old found dead; Monkeypox vaccine
Chesterfield leaders cut the ribbon on a recovery academy.
Chesterfield school leaders unveil Virginia’s first recovery academy

Latest News

It's a First Alert Weather Day because of dangerously high heat and humidity this afternoon.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously hot and humid Thursday
Federal officials are taking over the case against two men from Guatemala - who Richmond Police...
News to Know for Aug. 4: Shooting plot reaction; School district apologizes; Abortion travel
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel were arrested after police say they were...
News to Know for Aug. 3: Mass shooting plot update; 2-year-old found dead; Monkeypox vaccine
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were...
Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case