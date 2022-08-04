Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo
D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no immediate threat to the...
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were...
Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balcarcel were arrested after police say they were...
News to Know for Aug. 3: Mass shooting plot update; 2-year-old found dead; Monkeypox vaccine
Chesterfield leaders cut the ribbon on a recovery academy.
Chesterfield school leaders unveil Virginia’s first recovery academy

Latest News

Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A Virginia man is looking for a chance to have a new start and an opportunity to help others...
‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon
A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to...
Divers find buried treasure in Bahamas from ship that sank 366 years ago
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy