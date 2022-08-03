Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Wednesday Forecast: A SLIGHT dip in humidity but still hot and humid

Storm chances climb Friday and this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The heat continues. We will be well into the 90′s the next few days, with slim rain chances until Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with slightly lower humidity. Highs in the low 90s. Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week but it’s still going to be HOT

Thursday: First Alert: Likely the hottest day of the week. Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near triple digits. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat advisory possible for our eastern (Bay) Counties

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, high near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers/storms likely in the afternoon . Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Police say the driver of a box truck was charged with disregarding a red light at the...
Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover
Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to isolate the break and restore...
Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service

Latest News

Forecast: Temperatures above average the rest of the week!
Forecast: Isolated storms Tuesday evening
Forecast: Isolated storms Tuesday evening
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated storms possible
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated storms possible
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated storms possible
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated storms possible