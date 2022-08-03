Wednesday Forecast: A SLIGHT dip in humidity but still hot and humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The heat continues. We will be well into the 90′s the next few days, with slim rain chances until Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with slightly lower humidity. Highs in the low 90s. Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week but it’s still going to be HOT

Thursday: First Alert: Likely the hottest day of the week. Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near triple digits. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat advisory possible for our eastern (Bay) Counties

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, high near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers/storms likely in the afternoon . Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

