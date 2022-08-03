Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

Vin Scully has died at 94.
Vin Scully has died at 94.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.

Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.

The Dodgers changed players, managers, executives, owners — and even coasts — but Scully and his soothing, insightful style remained a constant for the fans.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

Latest News

There were more than 100 National Night Out parties in Chesterfield County Tuesday night.
Hundreds head to Bensley Park for National Night Out
According to police, 19-year-old Nathaniel Anthony Vensor has been arrested for a shooting...
PD: 19-year-old arrested at mall after firing 30 rounds in parking lot
It’s not your average summer cookout with hamburgers, hotdogs, cop cars and inflatables but an...
Hundreds head to Bensley Park for National Night Out
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta