‘That’s just scary’: Chesterfield police investigate mail theft in Midlothian neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Walton Lake neighborhood in Midlothian are keeping a closer eye on their mailboxes after a mail thief was reported in their area over the weekend.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said they got a report about an unknown suspect taking mail from two mailboxes along the 1300 block of Johanna Bay Court on Sunday morning.

A security camera from a nearby home caught those moments on video.

One resident, who lives near Johanna Bay Court and wanted to remain anonymous, said this incident made her more alert and vigilant.

“It’s a huge concern,” the anonymous resident said. “It’s a huge concern for us.”

This resident said this incident is worrisome and fears for what could be taken in those types of thefts.

“That’s just scary,” the anonymous resident said. “That’s personal information. That’s packages on your front porch that you pay for that people are just taking.”

Chesterfield police released a description of the suspect, who officers describe as a Black male between 35 and 45 years of age. Police also said he was wearing a red hat and white tank top in a small white car.

This situation in this quiet neighborhood is leaving many, including David Bradley, taking more precautions.

“I was shocked it was out here,” Bradley said. “The last couple of days, we were taking mail directly and taking it out of here. We watch this box lately. We’ve been watching it, watch the mail. As soon as they get here, we’re grabbing it. We’re not giving them the opportunity to do what they do best.”

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said stealing mail is a federal offense, which can land you behind bars for a maximum of five years.

As police search for leads, residents are staying aware of their mail deliveries.

“Soon as we hear the mail truck, we go to the mailbox,” said the anonymous neighbor. “We make sure we check our front porch on a regular basis for packages.”

Anyone with information or tips to help police with this case can give Crime Solvers a call at (804)-748-0660.

