Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts

The James River and downtown Richmond.
The James River and downtown Richmond.(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts.

From discounts on food and drinks to 8% off on shopping at many businesses, there is something for just about everyone.

Check out the full list of discounts and promotions below from Richmond blogger and Instagrammer “@MISS_ELAINE_NEOUS.”

August 4 is "804 Day" in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts.
August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts.(@MISS_ELAINE_NEOUS)
August 4 is "804 Day" in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts.
August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts.(@MISS_ELAINE_NEOUS)

