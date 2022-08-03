Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts.

From discounts on food and drinks to 8% off on shopping at many businesses, there is something for just about everyone.

Check out the full list of discounts and promotions below from Richmond blogger and Instagrammer “@MISS_ELAINE_NEOUS.”

August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts. (@MISS_ELAINE_NEOUS)

