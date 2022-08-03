Healthcare Pros
Relief efforts underway in the aftermath of Kentucky floods

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WWBT) -Even with the high waters receding, the threat of flash flooding is still high in the areas most impacted by last week’s disaster. Thunderstorms are expected to last through Tuesday evening.

Crews remain on the water, continuing rescue and recovery, while officers go door to door, ensuring people stuck in place aren’t left without.

An elementary school in Perry County is one of more than a dozen shelters that have popped up in the aftermath of the Kentucky floods, with hundreds of volunteers providing the essentials to all who need them.

“Some people are coming here with literally nothing but the shirts on their backs. They literally need everything,” a volunteer said.

The most impacted areas of the nation’s heartland also get assistance from the state for lovers.

The Red Cross of Virginia recently sent volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts.

Richmond Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky to help with flood relief

“We have over 200 red cross volunteers from all over the country in many areas where gray stations are located that are on the ground in Kentucky providing a variety of services. Everything from supporting shelters to first aid and medical assistance,” Virginia Red Cross spokesperson Johnathan McNamara said.

“30 to 60 days from now, people are still going to need water, people are still going to need cleaning supplies, so don’t forget about us,” a shelter volunteer said.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to help provide impacted residents with generators, transportation, food, water and healthcare.

Those relief efforts will continue through the end of the week.

