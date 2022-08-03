Police continue search for suspect who shot deputy in armed robbery

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) -Police continue investigating after a man shot a Sheriff’s deputy at a Dollar General in Charles City.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, a man tried to rob the store with a gun. Police were called to the area, and the suspect used the weapon to exchange gunfire with the responding Sheriff’s deputy. The suspect shot her, and officials said a ballistic vest likely saved her life. She has since been treated and released from VCU Medical Center.

Police release a picture of the suspect. He’s described as a male roughly 6′1 with a thin build. He was wearing gloves, a black ski mask, with a dark red and black hoodie last night when the crime was committed.

Charles City residents we spoke to said a crime like this isn’t common in the area.

“When you start shooting at the police, I mean that’s real serious. If he’ll shoot at the policeman, he won’t think twice about shooting me,” said one resident named Anthony. “I mean, how much money do they have? Is it worth getting shot over or spending 20 years in prison or whatever? It’s insane.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact state police by dialing #77.

