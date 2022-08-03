Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Shaun Hegarty and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An Olympic bronze medalist boxer from Toledo, Ohio, is facing three criminal charges after an incident Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit obtained by WTVG, Oshae Jones was part of a large scene of people “participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said Jones failed to obey their orders to leave the area and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they were trying to handcuff her.

A spokesperson for the police department said no other information about the case will be released until an Internal Affairs investigation is complete.

The boxer pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. She is due back in court later this month.

Jones won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Police say the driver of a box truck was charged with disregarding a red light at the...
Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover
Henrico County Department of Public Utilities is working to isolate the break and restore...
Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting its first flu-associated pediatric death of the...
VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’