Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

No charges for officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -A special prosecutor in Virginia says that a former police officer should not be criminally charged after he pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed a Black U.S. Army lieutenant.

He did say, however, that the former officer should be investigated by the local U.S. Attorney’s Office for civil rights violations.

The prosecutor’s findings are the latest fallout from the traffic stop of a uniformed Army officer that drew national attention to the small town of Windsor.

The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged with a crime. He’s suing the two officers who were involved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

Latest News

The deputy was released from VCU medical center but the suspect is still at large.
Police continue search for suspect who shot deputy in armed robbery
Kenneth Scroggin, 17, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes at 6'1" tall...
Ashland police looking for missing 17-year-old
Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to help provide impacted residents with...
Relief efforts underway in the aftermath of Kentucky floods
Paxlovid
UVA Health expert weigh in on Paxlovid’s relationship to “COVID rebound”