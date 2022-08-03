No charges for officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -A special prosecutor in Virginia says that a former police officer should not be criminally charged after he pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed a Black U.S. Army lieutenant.

He did say, however, that the former officer should be investigated by the local U.S. Attorney’s Office for civil rights violations.

The prosecutor’s findings are the latest fallout from the traffic stop of a uniformed Army officer that drew national attention to the small town of Windsor.

The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged with a crime. He’s suing the two officers who were involved.

