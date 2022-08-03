Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Aug. 3: Mass shooting plot update; 2-year-old found dead; Monkeypox vaccine

Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were planning a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell.(Richmond Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Dogwood Dell Suspects In Court

The two men Richmond Police say were planning a mass shooting plot at the Dogwood Dell July 4th Celebration return to court today.

RPD responds to questions about alleged July 4 mass shooting plot

Julio Alvarado Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel have been behind bars for about a full month after RPD says they got a tip that the two were planning to target the celebration.

On July 1, police took two rifles, a handgun, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition from a home on Columbia Street on the city’s southside. Alvarado-Dubon was arrested that same day.

Balacarel was arrested on July 5.

Right now, both face a single charge of being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a firearm. They also have immigration holds on them.

Search Continues For Suspect Who Shot Deputy

Police are continuing their search for a suspect who shot a deputy during a robbery at a Dollar General in Charles City.

The deputy has been released from VCU Medical Center.

Police say the suspect was wearing gloves, a ski mask, and a hoodie pulled tight around his face at the time of the robbery. According to state police, he was able to get away with several hundred dollars.

Chickahominy Health District Offering Monkeypox Vaccine

(Arizona's Family)

The health district is now allowing residents to complete an interest form for the Monkeypox vaccine.

This applies to people in Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent.

The Richmond-Henrico Health District did the same thing last week.

2-year-old Girl Found Dead In Oceanfront Hotel

According to WVEC, police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a toddler who was found dead in the Virginia Beach hotel room.

Officers say a woman was also found in that hotel room having a medical emergency.

WVEC reports detectives confirm this case is connected to a D.C. mom who took off with her 2-year-old daughter late last week after losing a custody battle.

D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no known, immediate threat to the child - she was not reported missing.

No More Annoying Robocalls?

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the number one consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.(CNN Newsource)

Officials from all 50 states are joining an effort that could end robocalls. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has also joined this task force.

They’re taking legal action against the companies they say are responsible for launching those calls.

A recent report shows Americans get more than 33 million scam robocalls every day - which led to people losing nearly $30 billion.

Humidity Dips Slightly

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with slightly lower humidity.

We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

