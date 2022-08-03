NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities.

Among this year’s best:

Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter

Sarah Bloom, 2nd place for Best Local News Reporter

Andrew Freiden, Most Engaging Local TV Personality

Curt Autry, 2nd place for Most Engaging Local TV Personality

Candice Smith, 3rd place for Most Engaging Local TV Personality

NBC12.com for Best Local News Website

Click/tap here to see where you can pick up a copy of Richmond Magazine’s latest issue. The “Best & Worst” list covers 188 categories.

