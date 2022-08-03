NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ll see some familiar faces and names in Richmond Magazine’s 35th annual “Best & Worst” survey, where readers picked their favorite shots, restaurants, events and media personalities.
Among this year’s best:
- Curt Autry, Best Local News Reporter
- Sarah Bloom, 2nd place for Best Local News Reporter
- Andrew Freiden, Most Engaging Local TV Personality
- Curt Autry, 2nd place for Most Engaging Local TV Personality
- Candice Smith, 3rd place for Most Engaging Local TV Personality
- NBC12.com for Best Local News Website
Click/tap here to see where you can pick up a copy of Richmond Magazine’s latest issue. The “Best & Worst” list covers 188 categories.
