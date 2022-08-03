NBC to move ‘Days of Our Lives’ to Peacock

(WWBT) - Starting Sept. 12, NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock.

In its place, NBC will air “NBC News Daily,” “a first-of-its-kind, mid-day news program providing viewers with live breaking news and up-to-the-minute national and international news.”

The show will include reports from Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

“NBC News Daily” will be live in most markets, NBC officials said in the announcement.

