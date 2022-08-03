Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

NBC to move ‘Days of Our Lives’ to Peacock

NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock.
NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock.(WMC Action News 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWBT) - Starting Sept. 12, NBC will move “Days of Our Lives” to stream exclusively on Peacock.

In its place, NBC will air “NBC News Daily,” “a first-of-its-kind, mid-day news program providing viewers with live breaking news and up-to-the-minute national and international news.”

The show will include reports from Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

“NBC News Daily” will be live in most markets, NBC officials said in the announcement.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Police say the driver of a box truck was charged with disregarding a red light at the...
Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light
D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no immediate threat to the...
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

NBC12 News Today won an Emmy during the 63rd annual Capital Emmy award ceremony.
NBC12 honored with 6 Emmy awards
NBC12′s Diane Walker receives national honor
NBC12 logo
NBC12, CW Richmond reach agreement with Verizon
Call 1-800-VERIZON to urge them to bring signals back
Call 1-800-VERIZON to urge them to bring signals back