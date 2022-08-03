Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.(baona via canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina healthcare employee has died after being struck in the groin, with his death ruled as a homicide.

WIS reports that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, a Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital worker, died on May 31 after a patient suffering from mental and emotional issues attacked him.

The Sumter Police Department reported that Robinson was struck in the groin during the altercation. He was hospitalized after the incident but later died.

On Monday, investigators released the autopsy findings, saying the 40-year-old’s death was considered a homicide.

According to the Sumter County coroner’s office, Robinson’s death was related to physiological stress associated with a physical altercation.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Police say the driver of a box truck was charged with disregarding a red light at the...
Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light
D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no immediate threat to the...
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price
Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledges on-duty DWI arrest of NOPD officer six days earlier.
Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Scammers targeting summer travelers with flight issues, BBB says
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were...
Federal court to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account