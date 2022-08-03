Healthcare Pros
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week.

The shirt made its rounds on social media with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika.

“While we are confident that the logo was created without any ill-intent, we understand that this has deeply upset members of our staff and community who see the logo as resembling a swastika,” Gill said in an online statement.

In the statement, Gill says a teacher designed the logo with the intent for it to represent a symbol of unity.

FULL STATEMENT:

