Feds to take over alleged Richmond shooting plot case

Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were...
Julio Alvardo-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were planning a mass shooting in Richmond.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond prosecutors have dropped the case against two men accused of a shooting plot in Richmond.

However, the feds will now take over the case and will charge the suspects with similar crimes.

Julio Alvardo-Dubon and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police said they were planning a shooting in Richmond.

They were facing one count each of being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a handgun.

On July 6, the Richmond Police Department said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at a July 4 event at Dogwood Dell.

In Wednesday’s court hearing, Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney told the judge that there was no specific information that Dogwood Dell was the location for the alleged shooting plot.

“I am asking you as an officer of the court and based off what I just told you, does the commonwealth have information that either of these individuals were involved in something that could potentially have affected dogwood Dell in the Fourth of July,” Judge David Hicks asked Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Clinton Seal, “where I’ve advised you my children were present because I need to know that before I determine I can hear anything else on this matter.”

Seal replied “no.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

