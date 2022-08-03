Healthcare Pros
Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school

Because monkeypox spreads through close contact, there's a concern that monkeypox could spread in classrooms. (Credit: CNN, KGO)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Cases of monkeypox continue to climb across the country, and now experts are concerned over the virus in schools.

”Monkeypox transmits when people are in close personal contact and kids in small classrooms, particularly with bad ventilation which many classrooms are, are at risk,” associate professor of medicine at Yale University School of Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says monkeypox is spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including direct physical touch with rashes, scabs or bodily fluids from someone who is infected. It is also spread through mucus and by touching objects or fabrics that someone with the virus has used.

Health experts say schools, districts, colleges and universities should make plans now about what to do about monkeypox and keep cleanliness a top priority.

”Chairs and desks need to be cleaned. I don’t see how you’re going to prevent kids from touching each other, so that is a big question. I, unfortunately, don’t have an answer,” viral researcher Dr. Jorge Rodriguez said.

The CDC says scientists are still studying if the virus can be spread when someone has no symptoms, how often the virus is spread through respiratory droplets or if a person with monkeypox symptoms might be more likely to spread the virus that way.

They are also looking into whether the virus spreads through things like urine or feces.

To prevent yourself from catching monkeypox, avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, avoid touching objects that a person with monkeypox has used, and wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

