Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes.

Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.

There are still quite a few puppies that aren’t old enough to be adopted yet.

The community engagement director for Angels of Assisi explained the dogs that have been adopted are very happy in their new homes.

“They’re just adjusting really well and they’re starting to do normal dog things and play with toys, learn how to go out and run around on the grass,” Dayna Reynolds said. “It’s just really heartwarming to see.”

Reynolds also reminded potential adopters to be patient with the application process.

Angels of Assisi will be receiving another set of older beagles next week.

