Ashland police looking for missing 17-year-old

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is looking for the community’s help finding a missing teen whose family is concerned for his well-being.

17-year-old Kenneth Scroggin was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, around 4:30 p.m. According to police, he was last seen in King William County the day prior at 10 p.m.

Authorities say Scroggin is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, 6′1″ tall, weighing 150 lbs. He also has a tattoo with the word “MOM” and the dates “1983-2019″.

Although no foul play is indicated, police and Scroggin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Kenneth Scroggin’s whereabouts can call 804-365-6140.

