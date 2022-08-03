3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Red Roof motel in Stafford County.

Deputies were called to the motel along Warrenton Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The victim told police he was in a motel room with Jessica Smalley, 36, of Stafford, when the room door suddenly burst open.

Deputies said two people wearing partial face coverings came into the room, one showing a long knife.

“The suspects took the victim’s wallet and phone as well as property belonging to Smalley. Additionally, the suspects stole a vehicle from another guest and fled the area in the stolen car,” a release said.

Deputies tracked the stolen car to Spotsylvania, where they arrested Terrence Kay, 30, and George Yates III, 23, both of Stafford.

The car and items were returned to the victims.

Detectives determined that Smalley worked with Kay and Yates to orchestrate the robbery. All three of them were charged with robbery and conspiracy.

