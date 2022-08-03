Healthcare Pros
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday.

WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.

According to WVEC, detectives confirm this case is connected to a D.C. mom who took off with her 2-year-old daughter late last week after losing a custody battle.

D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no immediate threat to the child at that point, and she was not reported missing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

