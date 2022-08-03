2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday.

WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.

According to WVEC, detectives confirm this case is connected to a D.C. mom who took off with her 2-year-old daughter late last week after losing a custody battle.

D.C. authorities say no Amber Alert was issued because there was no immediate threat to the child at that point, and she was not reported missing.

