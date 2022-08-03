16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of a woman.

Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight.

Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry Street while bringing in groceries on July 2.

The 16-year-old from Hopewell has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Delvin Mitchell, 19, and Jesiah Flowers, 20, are also charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Knight’s death.

19-year-old Delvin Mitchell (right) and 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers were both charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Petersburg Bureau of Police)

