16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman

Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry Street while bringing in groceries on...

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of a woman.

Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight.

Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry Street while bringing in groceries on July 2.

The 16-year-old from Hopewell has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Delvin Mitchell, 19, and Jesiah Flowers, 20, are also charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Knight’s death.


19-year-old Delvin Mitchell (right) and 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers were both charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Petersburg Bureau of Police)

