Woman injured in shooting off Chamberlayne Ave
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a shooting off Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening that injured a woman.
At approximately 5:21 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
