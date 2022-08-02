Woman injured in shooting off Chamberlayne Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a shooting off Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening that injured a woman.

At approximately 5:21 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

