Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

UVA Health expert weigh in on Paxlovid’s relationship to “COVID rebound”

Paxlovid
Paxlovid(File)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with the University of Virginia is weighing in on the effectiveness of Paxlovoid, a drug that help treats COVID-19. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the drug is intended to prevent hospitalization.

President Joe Biden and many others used the antiviral medication to help with recovering from COVID-19 before testing positive again. This represents the new idea of “COVID rebound,” which is when a patient’s COVID-19 symptoms go away for a few days then return.

“Part of the issue here is that the concept of rebound has not been kind of clearly defined, and so it’s really difficult to study,” Doctor Patrick Jackson said.

Dr. Jackson studies infectious diseases at UVA Health. He also assisted on the clinical trial team for Paxlovid which is made by Pfizer.

“In their trials of Paxlovid, that rebound occurred in about 2% of patients. I think most people who are actually seeing COVID-19, patients in the outpatient setting think that that number is substantially higher,” Dr. Jackson said.

A prescription for Paxlovoid only lasts for five days, but COVID-19 can last longer than that.

“Two competing thoughts are that Paxlovid is working initially, and then the virus comes back because the course was, you know, not sufficiently long. Versus if this could just be the natural history of COVID-19: Just was what the virus the disease course does,” Jackson said.

The doctor says it is possible we may need a longer course of the drug to eliminate the virus. He says he would want to assist with a trial like that in the future.

“If you want to do another trial to compare five days of Paxlovid versus 10 days of Paxlovid for hospitalization, just going to need to be really tremendous sort of effort. So really expensive, but I think important question,” Jackson said.

He believes the drug is not making COVID-19 worse.

“There’s no evidence or reason to believe that because you got Paxlovid you’re going to have a longer symptoms,” Jackson said.

Dr. Jackson says taking the drug is a conversation for you and your doctor, based on your own health situation. He says the drug is doing what it’s supposed to, which is keeping people out of the hospital who are at high risk.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

Latest News

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
No charges for officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant
The deputy was released from VCU medical center but the suspect is still at large.
Police continue search for suspect who shot deputy in armed robbery
Kenneth Scroggin, 17, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes at 6'1" tall...
Ashland police looking for missing 17-year-old
Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to help provide impacted residents with...
Relief efforts underway in the aftermath of Kentucky floods