Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will heat up in a big way over the next few days, with slim rain chances.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms possible 4-7pm. Highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. A slight drop in humidity.

Thursday: First Alert: Likely the hottest day of the week. Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near triple digits. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

