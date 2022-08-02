Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia

There are now nearly 100 cases of monkeypox in Virginia, and three of those cases are in the central region.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with information about monkeypox throughout the commonwealth.

The data includes cases by region as well as a breakdown of cases by age, race/ethnicity and by gender.

As of Aug. 2, 2022, here are the cases across Virginia:

  • Central Region (which includes the Richmond area): 7
  • Northern Region: 81
  • Eastern Region: 15
  • Northwest Region: 6
  • Southwestern Region: 3

According to VDH:

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus is in the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox causes milder illness than smallpox, but some symptoms can be severe. The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

Virginia is receiving monkeypox vaccines. Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Richmond Henrico Health Districts.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Route 288 reopens after crash
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

State social services workers signed up homeless residents for Medicaid at a resource fair in...
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 75 total cases of monkeypox in...
Richmond-Henrico Health District breaks down monkeypox response team efforts
As the number of monkeypox cases continues to grow around Virginia, the Richmond-Henrico Health...
Over 100 vaccinated in Richmond-Henrico Health District so far for Monkeypox
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA Health researchers discover new cancer gene