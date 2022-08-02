Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 69-year-old North Chesterfield man died after a single-vehicle crash on Route 288 on Sunday evening.

Virginia State Police say Michael O. Williams was traveling north in a 2017 Peterbuilt tanker truck just after 5:15 p.m. when he ran off the side of the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

He was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he later died. Police say Williams was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash closed Route 288 until about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

