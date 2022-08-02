Healthcare Pros
Superconductor solution found in DNA

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)(none)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine is working to build new technology using DNA to solve technical barriers in engineering and help reinvent electronics.

“This research is sort of like a proof of principle. but we’re laying the basis for this new technology,” Professor Edward Egelman said. “The idea is to turn DNA into a superconducting wire, which means it has no resistance and generates no heat when electricity passes through it. In principle, it could be used to create a whole new realm of electronic devices that are faster, smaller and use less energy.”

The team says a room-temperature superconductor of this kind could lead to innovations such as faster computers, smaller electronic devices, and lower energy usage. Additionally, it could potentially allow high-speed trains to float on magnets.

“These predictions are entirely based upon where we think it’s going to go, but a lot of basic science leads to unexpected results and new applications that you could never anticipate,” Egelman said.

Egelman hopes these findings spark more research.

“This paper and the showing the proof of principle is going to motivate many other laboratories that work in material science, chemistry, and physics to try and extend these results,” Egelman said.

