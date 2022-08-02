Healthcare Pros
Richmond’s Mayor details city’s gun buyback program set for August 20

The gun buyback program is now set for August 20 at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
The gun buyback program is now set for August 20 at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.(FOX Carolina)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is detailing a $63,000 plan to get guns off city streets.

The gun buyback program is now set for August 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.

“We plan to have a large turnout. Looking forward to it, and let’s do this safely and turn over those guns voluntarily,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

The city is offering up a variety of gift cards for the following firearms:

  • $250 for an Assault Rifle
  • $200 for a Handgun
  • $150 for a Rifle
  • $25 for an Inoperable Gun.

Mayor Stoney says Richmond is no exception to rising gun violence, even with the city’s homicide rate down 19 percent compared to last year.

“Any gun that we remove from the streets is a gun that will not be involved in the death of an individual in the City of Richmond,” said Mayor Stoney. “The country is dealing with an epidemic of gun violence.”

Another important note on the program is that you must also be at least 18 years old.

It’s illegal for anyone under that age to possess a firearm in Virginia. With the rise in gun violence young people commit, the city’s community safety coordinator is focusing on that population specifically.

“If they’re able to pick up something other than something negative in our communities, then they’re able to excel,” said Samuel Brown, Sr. Community Safety Coordinator.

The city works with non-profits to target at-risk youth, investing in after-school programming and creating neighborhood community centers.

“What we’re seeing is more young people are going to buy into the idea that there’s more for me than what I see on a regular basis, and that’s going to continue to drive those numbers down,” said Brown.

The mayor also says they’re in the final stages of hiring a trio of violence interrupters. Those are people from the streets tasked with helping people to put down their guns.

