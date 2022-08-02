Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway.

On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old David H. Putnam.

Officials say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for about 2 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

