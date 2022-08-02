Healthcare Pros
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway

Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for approximately two more hours.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway.

On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 54-year-old David H. Putnam.

Officials say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for about 2 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

