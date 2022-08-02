News to Know for Aug. 2: Deputy shot; Terrorist leader killed; Fundraiser for flood victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

Deputy Shot During Attempted Robbery

A suspect is still on the run after shooting a deputy in Charles City.

That deputy responded to an armed robbery at around seven last night at the Dollar General on Courthouse Road.

Virginia State Police say the deputy and the suspect came face to face outside the store and exchanged gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said there was an exchange of gunfire and a deputy was injured with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect took off into the woods and there’s been no sign of that man since.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656.

World’s Most Wanted Terrorist Now Dead

U.S. Forces killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in a drone strike more than two decades after he planned the 9/11 attacks.

Ayman Al-Zawahri was Bin Laden’s successor and was the key architect of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil.

The operation in Kabul happened early Sunday morning. President Biden says U.S. Intelligence found where Zawahri was living with his family and pinpointed an optimal time to target him, after extensive surveillance.

No civilians were killed, and no American personnel was on the ground at the time of the airstrike.

National Night Out

Neighborhoods are getting ready for an annual event that focuses on uniting communities and helping people get to know their local police officers.

Neighborhoods are getting ready for "National Night Out" against Crime tonight.

The annual event focuses on uniting communities and helping people get to know their local police officers.

Most events include music, food, and entertainment.

How To Help Kentucky Flood Victims

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. (WAVE)

As a way to help the communities in Kentucky Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to help provide impacted residents with generators, transportation, food, water, and healthcare during a “Week of Giving.”

Philanthropists Joe and Kelly Craft have also pledged to donate $1 million in matching donations through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s “Appalachia Rises” fund.

Hot & Humid

Temperatures will continue to heat up over the next few days, with slim rain chances.

Today will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the mid-90s.

Final Thought

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much” – Helen Keller

