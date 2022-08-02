Most state employees dissatisfied with new telework policy, VGEA survey shows

Seventy-seven percent of government employees in Virginia aren’t satisfied with a telework policy recently implemented by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a survey conducted by the Virginia Government Employees Association last week.

In May, Youngkin announced a new telework policy, which impacts those under the executive branch, to bring back employees to the workplace after more than two years of most staff working from home due to the COVID pandemic.

Under the policy, employees seeking one telework day per week or a temporary telework period of no more than two weeks need approval from their agency head. Two telework days a week require approval from the cabinet secretary, and more than two days per week require approval from Youngkin’s chief of staff.

Many employees have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the policy.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.