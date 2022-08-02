Healthcare Pros
Most state employees dissatisfied with new telework policy, VGEA survey shows

Under the policy, employees seeking one telework day per week or a temporary telework period of...
Under the policy, employees seeking one telework day per week or a temporary telework period of no more than two weeks need approval from their agency head.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seventy-seven percent of government employees in Virginia aren’t satisfied with a telework policy recently implemented by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a survey conducted by the Virginia Government Employees Association last week.

In May, Youngkin announced a new telework policy, which impacts those under the executive branch, to bring back employees to the workplace after more than two years of most staff working from home due to the COVID pandemic.

Under the policy, employees seeking one telework day per week or a temporary telework period of no more than two weeks need approval from their agency head. Two telework days a week require approval from the cabinet secretary, and more than two days per week require approval from Youngkin’s chief of staff.

Many employees have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the policy.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

