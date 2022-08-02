Monkeypox vaccine interest forms available at Chickahominy Health District

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District is now offering a monkeypox vaccine interest form to gauge community interest and determine who in the district may be at a higher risk of exposure.

The Chickahominy Health District includes Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent counties.

The district will start by vaccinating individuals who may be at a higher risk of monkeypox exposure since there is a limited supply of vaccines being offered in Virginia for adults. The limited supply also means vaccination is not guaranteed by filling out the interest form.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus that can present itself in a rash or lesions and is spread through close physical contact. Close contact includes touching skin lesions, bodily fluids or clothing in contact with an infected person. Spread can also occur during prolonged, face-to-face contact, as well as sexual or intimate contact. Anyone can get and spread monkeypox.

“We are fortunate to have a vaccine available that can prevent monkeypox,” said Alex Neal, senior epidemiologist for the Chickahominy Health District. “While supplies are currently limited, we are prioritizing individuals with the highest risk factors. In addition to vaccination, there are other ways to stay safe, for example, avoiding skin-to-skin contact with another person’s rash or lesions, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water.”

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can fill out the form here.

