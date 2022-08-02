Healthcare Pros
‘It’s the highlight of my week’: Group makes hygiene kits for girls in developing countries

A group of women in Henrico makes products to help the local homeless community and provides hygiene items for girls in poor countries.(WWBT)
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A group of women in Henrico makes products to help the local homeless community and provides hygiene items for girls in developing countries.

Inside the West End Assembly of God Church, a group of women called Dorcas Daughters weaves God’s words into a beautiful tapestry.

“In the New Testament of the Bible, there was a woman in the town of Joppa, and her name was Dorcas, and she helped the poor,” volunteer Mary Lou said.

In June 2016, Pam Woltz was one of about five women who took plastic bags and crocheted them into sleeping mats for the homeless. Now it has blossomed into something even bigger.

“So, we sell casserole carriers, microwave cozies, potato bags, microwave bags. Gosh, ash-painted coasters for drinks. Aprons that we embroider, kitchen towels. Anything that we think the community will buy. And the proceeds all go towards missions,” head organizer Deb Farlow said.

The women also make other products to sell and then use the profits to buy materials to support kids in poorer countries.

“We make little dresses for girls overseas. We make shorts for the boys. We make sustainable hygiene kits for girls in third-world countries that won’t have to miss a week of school every month and fall behind their peers because they’re not allowed to attend school during that one week a month,” Farlow said.

For her ongoing commitment to the group, honoring its mission to make an impact locally and worldwide, Pam and Mary Lou wanted to surprise Deb with the NBC12 Acts of Kindness.

“She’s very special to us. And so, I think when you have someone very special to us that does really good things, we want everybody to know,” Woltz said

