Henrico Police host Annual National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday marks the annual National Night Out for law enforcement, and over 50 neighborhoods across Henrico County are participating.

“It’s important to get out of our cars and interact with the community, and just show that we care about the community,” Lieutenant of Henrico Police Division’s Community Policing Unit James Powers said.“It’s the neighborhood getting together, talking with each other’s neighbors, and then meeting with police officers and talking about their concerns and issues they have in the community, and also just having conversations not related to crime or quality of life issues. Breaking it down and realizing police are just like everybody else.”

Through dance, face painting, cookouts, and games, Powers says the goal is to build stronger, trusting relationships between those in uniform and the community they serve and discuss drug and crime prevention.

“It’s always good to see people on the best of terms versus the call for service where maybe things aren’t the best circumstances when we interact with people,” Powers said.

He says a few rotten eggs with a badge have damaged the reputation of police officers nationally.

“I like to remind people those are individual officers,” Powers said. “That doesn’t represent all policing, and there are a lot of good men and women out there that are just out there to help people and do their job.”

He says nights like these remind the public that Henrico police have their back.

“The man or woman behind the uniform is just like anybody else, so if you see them, please come up to them, greet them, talk to them, and just engage in conversation because that’s what we’re here for,” Powers said.

The annual tradition ends around 9:30 p.m.

Click here for a list of locations around Henrico County.

