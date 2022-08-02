Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations

Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.(Hand-out | Hotels.com)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hotels.com is looking for someone to spend the rest of their summer traveling to the best retro beach motels across the country.

The “Retro Beach Motelier” will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend on the trips, as well as a $5,000 salary. You’ll also be able to bring a friend along.

The suggested itinerary includes “cozy coastal gems dripping in nostalgia” like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami.

You’ll be expected to indulge in offline activities and document your trips for future generations using a classic polaroid camera. The photos will be posted to Hotels.com to attract new visitors to the motels.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. The application deadline is Aug. 5, and a winner will be chosen and notified by Aug. 12.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

On July 26, a warrant was issued for three suspects, including the undersheriff’s daughter...
Undersheriff’s daughter charged in the death of her 19-day-old infant, officials say
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Alex Jones ‘cowardly’ for missing court, Sandy Hook dad says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday night.
Raw: Nancy Pelosi meets with Taiwan leaders
Officer Richard Johnson was indicted for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists