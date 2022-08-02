Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th case explains his actions

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re hearing from one of the men convicted in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol about why he did what he did.

The attorney for former Rocky Mount Police Officer Thomas Robertson submitted to the court a packet of letters ahead of Robertson’s sentencing.

They intend to convey to the court that Robertson is of strong morals and got caught up in something he is truly remorseful about.

Among the letters from friends and family, Robertson also handwrote a letter from jail. In it, he tells the judge he doesn’t intend to provide excuses for his behavior that day.

As for his social media posts which were shown to the jury during his trial, Robertson said they were “a product of stress, alcohol abuse, and submersion in deep ‘rabbit holes’ of conspiracy theory.”

He went on to say he’s “never been a huge Trump supporter” and that he got swept up in the crowd.

The bundle of letters included one from former Boones Mill Police Chief Dennis Deacon, who said he’s known Robertson for 30 years and was the best man at his first wedding. He said he could only imagine the regret Robertson feels, calling his actions on January 6th “out of character.”

The government is also expected to bring forth its own arguments as to Robertson’s actions and character in arguing his sentence.

Robertson is set for sentencing August 11.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

A group of women in Henrico makes products to help the local homeless community and provides...
‘It’s the highlight of my week’: Group makes hygiene kits for girls in developing countries
Over 50 neighborhoods across Henrico County are participating in National Night Out.
Henrico Police host Annual National Night Out
The gun buyback program is now set for August 20 at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond’s Mayor details city’s gun buyback program set for August 20
Michael Bowling
19-year-old charged with arson faces charges in connection to 6 other crimes