Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th case explains his actions

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re hearing from one of the men convicted in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol about why he did what he did.

The attorney for former Rocky Mount Police Officer Thomas Robertson submitted to the court a packet of letters ahead of Robertson’s sentencing.

They intend to convey to the court that Robertson is of strong morals and got caught up in something he is truly remorseful about.

Among the letters from friends and family, Robertson also handwrote a letter from jail. In it, he tells the judge he doesn’t intend to provide excuses for his behavior that day.

As for his social media posts which were shown to the jury during his trial, Robertson said they were “a product of stress, alcohol abuse, and submersion in deep ‘rabbit holes’ of conspiracy theory.”

He went on to say he’s “never been a huge Trump supporter” and that he got swept up in the crowd.

The bundle of letters included one from former Boones Mill Police Chief Dennis Deacon, who said he’s known Robertson for 30 years and was the best man at his first wedding. He said he could only imagine the regret Robertson feels, calling his actions on January 6th “out of character.”

The government is also expected to bring forth its own arguments as to Robertson’s actions and character in arguing his sentence.

Robertson is set for sentencing August 11.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.