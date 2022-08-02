Healthcare Pros
Deputy shot in attempted robbery at Dollar General in Charles City

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are still looking for a person who fired at deputies after attempting to rob a Dollar General off of Courthouse Rd. in Charles City, Monday night.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7 p.m. deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a Dollar General at 10341 Courthouse Rd.

The sheriff’s office said there was an exchange of gunfire and a deputy was injured with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police were later seen going into the woods behind the Dollar General with body armor, riffles, and K-9′s.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is still at large as of Monday night.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office requests all citizens take additional safety precautions, including locking their doors and remaining safe and alert when outside of the home.

Please report any suspicious behavior to the Sheriff’s office. Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call (804) 829-9265 to file a report.

