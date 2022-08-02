Children’s Hospital at VCU receives $50,000 grant toward playrooms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU has received a $50,000 donation to help fund playrooms within the hospital.

The Richmond Kiwanis Foundation announced that these playrooms will be a part of the new inpatient pediatric hospital at CHoR known as Wonder Tower.

CHoR says these age-appropriate playrooms will be located throughout the hospital and can be used to help children feel safe and remain connected with their home life.

“We’re here to support the children in the community, especially when they need us most,” said Bruce Tyler, Kiwanis Club of Richmond president. “Children in health care environments need areas where they can be children. Playing, having fun, and using their imaginations while they receive care at CHoR.”

The Wonder Tower is set to open in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.