Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a box truck driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle.
Police say the driver of the box truck was charged with disregarding a red light in the incident at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Deer Run Road.
There’s currently no information on the severity of the injuries in the crash.
