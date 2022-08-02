Chesterfield police: 2 people sent to hospital after driver runs red light

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a box truck driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the box truck was charged with disregarding a red light in the incident at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Deer Run Road.

Officers are currently working a 2 vehicle crash at Hull and Deer run. 2 passengers have been transported by ems. The driver of the box truck has been charged with disregarding a red light.expect delays in the area @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @LtDonStory @thornton36912 pic.twitter.com/XqNwDPF7U9 — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) August 2, 2022

There’s currently no information on the severity of the injuries in the crash.

