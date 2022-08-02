Charles City deputy shot in attempted robbery at Dollar General

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An attempted robbery of a Dollar Store in Charles City left a deputy with gunshot injuries.

At 6:49 p.m., the Charles City Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery at a Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Rd.

Authorities say gunfire was exchanged, and a deputy was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large. The Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone in the area to take additional safety precautions and to report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call (804) 829-9265 to file a report.

