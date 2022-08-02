Healthcare Pros
Charles City deputy shot in attempted robbery at Dollar General

The suspect is still at large at this time
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is requesting everyone in the county to remain inside and...
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is requesting everyone in the county to remain inside and lock their doors while the suspect is still on the run.(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An attempted robbery of a Dollar Store in Charles City left a deputy with gunshot injuries.

At 6:49 p.m., the Charles City Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery at a Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Rd.

Authorities say gunfire was exchanged, and a deputy was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large. The Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone in the area to take additional safety precautions and to report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call (804) 829-9265 to file a report.

