Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Authorities search for suspect who shot deputy during robbery at Charles City Dollar General

By John Hood and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are still looking for a person who fired at a deputy during a robbery at a Dollar General in Charles City Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a Dollar General at 10341 Courthouse Road.

VSP and local law enforcement were on scene looking in the wooded area near the store.
VSP and local law enforcement were on scene looking in the wooded area near the store.(wwbt)

Virginia State Police said that moments after entering the store, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired upon by the suspect.

The deputy and the suspect went out of the store and exchanged gunfire. Police said the suspect then ran into the woods behind the store.

State police and the sheriff’s office searched the area by foot and air, but believe the suspect got away in a car not too far from the store.

The deputy, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the back, taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

No one inside the store was injured.

The suspect did get away with several hundred dollars.

The suspect was described as wearing “gloves and a black ski mask with a burgundy/dark red-and-black hoodie sweatshirt cinched around his face.”

Police are still looking for a person who fired at a deputy during a robbery at a Dollar...
Police are still looking for a person who fired at a deputy during a robbery at a Dollar General in Charles City Monday night.(Virginia State Police)

On Monday night, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office requested all citizens take additional safety precautions, including locking their doors and remaining safe and alert when outside the home.

Anyone with related information is asked to call the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911. Individuals can also contact state police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling 804-804-609-5656, or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

Michael Bowling
19-year-old charged with arson faces charges in connection to 6 other crimes
The Chickahominy Health District is offering a vaccine interest form for anyone who wishes to...
Monkeypox vaccine interest forms available at Chickahominy Health District
Police say Boulders Parkway will stay closed between Jahnke Road and Boulder View Drive for...
Police identify driver killed after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
Officer Richard Johnson was indicted for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, and...
RPD officer indicted in crash that killed 2