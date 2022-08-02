Authorities search for suspect who shot deputy during robbery at Charles City Dollar General

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are still looking for a person who fired at a deputy during a robbery at a Dollar General in Charles City Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a Dollar General at 10341 Courthouse Road.

VSP and local law enforcement were on scene looking in the wooded area near the store. (wwbt)

Virginia State Police said that moments after entering the store, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired upon by the suspect.

The deputy and the suspect went out of the store and exchanged gunfire. Police said the suspect then ran into the woods behind the store.

State police and the sheriff’s office searched the area by foot and air, but believe the suspect got away in a car not too far from the store.

The deputy, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the back, taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

No one inside the store was injured.

The suspect did get away with several hundred dollars.

The suspect was described as wearing “gloves and a black ski mask with a burgundy/dark red-and-black hoodie sweatshirt cinched around his face.”

Police are still looking for a person who fired at a deputy during a robbery at a Dollar General in Charles City Monday night. (Virginia State Police)

On Monday night, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office requested all citizens take additional safety precautions, including locking their doors and remaining safe and alert when outside the home.

Anyone with related information is asked to call the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911. Individuals can also contact state police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling 804-804-609-5656, or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

