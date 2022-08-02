Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own

Chandler resident Tyler Watson says he has no interest in politics, but is poking fun by having a political sign of his own.
By Jason Barry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Some political signs have photos. Others have catchy slogans with big, bold promises. However, there’s one sign in Chandler that is a bit more subtle.

Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says. The 25-year-old has no interest in politics but decided to put up a sign of his own. “I was thinking about what a politician’s sign would look like,” said Watson.

Watson is like many Arizonans who are tired of seeing all the political signs on every street corner, so the minor league baseball pitcher decided to have a little fun, Arizona’s Family reported. Last month, he put up his first sign at the intersection of Ocotillo and McQueen roads in Chandler.

Watson did it to see if his friends would notice and poke fun at the other signs around town. “It looks endearing to me,” said Watson. “He looks like he is trying his best and proud of the sign. It’s just so funny to me. The only context is what’s literally happening; he’s crossing his arms.”

The political prankster had no idea his fun little stunt would create such a buzz on social media, leading to an outpouring of support and encouragement to put up more signs. Watson is now selling his signs for $15 and T-shirts that say “Write in Watson.”

The demand has been so overwhelming that Watson created his own website and is now donating all of the money he makes from selling the shirts and signs to charity.

“I have a lot of joy in just seeing them enjoy my joke as much as I enjoy it,” said Watson. “It’s really making me happy to see so many people are laughing with me about it and think its fun.”

For more details on Watson’s signs, visit collie-denim-re9y.squarespace.com/.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
One person was injured in a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike late...
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
Police say the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Tanker truck driver dies in Route 288 crash
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were broken into...
Deputies investigate after vehicle windows smashed, items stolen in Hanover

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
Justice Dept. sues over Idaho’s abortion law
Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Police: Warrant leads to ‘depraved and sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest