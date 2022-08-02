2022 National Night Out Events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships with the community and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

This year’s National Night out is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here are the police and county departments in your community hosting National Night Out events.

FBI Richmond will not be hosting their own National Night Out events, but team members will be at the following locations to support:

Speaking Spirit Ministries on 1440 E. Laburnum Ave in Henrico from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Richmond International Raceway on 600 E. Laburnum Ave in Henrico from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ironbridge Baptist Church on 10900 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield.

Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association

The Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association is hosting its 22nd annual block party for the community with free hot dogs and drinks, live DJs, a petting zoo, fire trucks, bounce houses, face painting and box car train rides.

Medical professionals will also attend to offer onsite COVID-19 vaccinations and blood pressure checks.

The association says the highlights of this year’s event will be gun violence prevention and youth safety.

The National Night Out Block Party will be in the 2600 block of Courtland Street and the Satellite Restaurant Parking lot on 4000 Richmond Highway from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Ashland Police Department, members of the Town Council and Town staff will be in neighborhoods all around Ashland to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement and bring back a sense of true community.

Neighborhoods planning their own National Night Out events are as follows:

Laurel Woods 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ashland Woods TBD

Ashland Town Square 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sedgefield TBD

Probation & Parole 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Berkley Town/Lodge 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

NP-STAR 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arlington Square TBD

Omni Park Place 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hopewell Police, the Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office will be visiting the following sites registered for National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m:

Kippax Neighborhood (Perrymont and Williamsburg Drive)

Autumn Woods (Autumn Terrace)

City Point/2nd Chance (Social Service P-Lot)

City Point Restoration (Bluefield St. Church and Parking Lot)

Beacon Hill (The Beacon)

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Green Top Sporting Goods for their annual kick-off celebration.

There will be police and fire department equipment on display, child fingerprinting, a fire safety smoke house demonstration, child safety seat installations and inspections and, possibly the best part, free food.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Top Sporting Goods, located at 10150 Lakeridge Pkwy in Ashland.

Henrico County Police are still leaving registrations open for any neighborhoods that want to host their own National Night Out event. There are almost 50 different locations registered now. Event times range from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A complete listing of participating communities can be found here.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will host its night out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse Green at 2938 River Road West.

Chesterfield County Parks and Rec

The Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department holds multiple National Night Out events.

Events will be held at Stonebridge Recreation Center on 230 Karl Linn Drive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bensley Park on 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Ettrick Park at 20621 Woodpecker Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These free events will feature public safety providers, local organizations, children’s activities, music, giveaways and food.

There are dozens of neighborhoods participating in National Night Out all over the county. Chesterfield has a full list of which neighborhoods hosting their own parties here.

Charles City County Sheriff’s Office

Charles City County’s event will have a live band and DJ, free food, games, bounce houses, public safety displays and even more fun for the whole family.

Their event is at Harrison Park at 5201 Harrison Park Rd from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.